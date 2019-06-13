India and Nepal: Reinforcing Tourism partnership

There is every reason for these two neighbors – India and Nepal – to boost tourism. Among those reasons are cultural, historic, and geographical factors, along with others.

This was the message loud and clear that came out on the evening of June 12 at the pre-launch event of the Visit Nepal Year 2020 event held in New Delhi.

Officials and agents from both countries acknowledged the fact that in the future, as has been in the past, the travel industry of Nepal and India should remain closely linked.

The problems faced in the past by Nepal are no longer there, and a vibrant industry awaits tourists from India so as to experience a simple life and to know oneself. Weather was also listed as another plus point as was the adventure and pilgrimage possibilities in the Himalayan country, which has both close Hindu and Buddhism links.

The event was attended by Deepak Raj Joshi, the CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board, and Suraj Vaidya, national convener of Visit Nepal Year 2020, who listed the many reasons for Indians to go to Nepal.

In the past, Nepal has been a pioneer in catering to Indian outbound tourism, long before other countries came to join the limelight.

For inbound tourism, many visitors who come to India also want to visit Nepal.

Infrastructure wise, 3 new hotels have opened in Nepal and several more, with an inventory of 4,000, are to soon open. More airports are also in the pipeline.

A Nepal Tourism Investment Summit will be held again next year, demonstrating the seriousness of all the stakeholders. At that time, Happiness day will also be observed.

In the meantime, Kathmandu is lit at night, offering more options for tourists to explore during their visit.