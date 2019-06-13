Brazil’s GOL launches flights to Cabo Frio in the state of Rio de Janeiro

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., Brazil’s domestic airline, announces the expansion of its flight operations to the city of Cabo Frio in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The new flights will begin in December 2019 from Guarulhos Airport in Sao Paulo. GOL will fly this new route with its Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, which carry up to 138 passengers, and will be the largest capacity aircraft to operate in the Cabo Frio airport.

“As GOL is the airline that popularized air transportation in Brazil, we are always looking for new opportunities to offer convenient and comfortable flights to destinations desired by our Customers. We will be the first airline to offer direct flights from S�o Paulo to Rio’s Lake Region, with high demand from tourists who travel to enjoy the areas’ beautiful beaches”, says Eduardo Bernardes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The launch will increase GOL’s destinations served to 77, with 62 in Brazil. Cabo Frio is the ninth regional destination announced by the Company this year. GOL’s new flights to the cities of Cascavel, Passo Fundo, Vitóriada Conquista, Sinop, Franca, Barretos, Araçatuba, Dourados and Cabo Frio are part of the Company’s plans to increase flights in the state of Sao Paulo, an initiative important for developing and incentivizing air travel in Brazil.