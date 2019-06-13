Embraer takes to the Paris Air Show the multi-mission Airlift KC-390

Embraer will take to the 53rd edition of Paris Air Show International, in France, the first KC-390 multi-mission airlift configured to operate with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The aircraft, number 004, will be in the static area from June 17 to 23 at the Le Bourget airport. Also the KC-390 will perform flight demonstrations on the first two days of the show. In agreement with the FAB, the airplane will return to Brazil right after the air show when it begins the acceptance and delivery process.

“The assembly of the first aircraft to be delivered to the FAB marks a major change in Embraer’s dynamics in this market,” said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “The KC-390 is a multi-mission aircraft that has attracted great interest internationally and the Paris Air Show is the perfect occasion to showcase the aircraft in the configuration that will be operated by the FAB, proving its superior flexibility, performance and productivity.”

“The expectation for its entry into service is huge, considering the aircraft is a milestone in military aviation, where its innovativeness will bring improvements in the execution of multiple missions, contributing greatly to the fulfillment of FAB’s mission to control, defend and integrate our nation”, concluded Lieutenant-Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, Brazilian Air Force Commander.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



The KC-390 program has already reached important milestones, such as Brazil’s Civil Aviation Agency’s (ANAC) Type Certificate and the production of the first series aircraft that performed its first flight in October 2018. To date, the flight test campaign has surpassed 2,200 flight hours.

Embraer’s KC-390 is a tactical transport aircraft, designed to set new standards in its class while delivering the lowest life-cycle cost on the market. It can carry out various missions, such as transport and launching of loads and troops, in-flight refueling, search and rescue and firefighting.