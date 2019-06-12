Hilton Garden Inn Panama City re-opens after major renovation

The 111-room Hilton Garden Inn Panama City is putting the final touches on their multimillion-dollar renovation following damage sustained from Hurricane Michael in October of 2018. After nine months revamping the building’s interior and exterior, the property is opening its doors to the public on June 12th, 2019.

Renovations include enhanced guest rooms, meeting rooms and a refurbished lobby area, as well as changes to the Garden Grille Restaurant & Bar and the former Pavilion Pantry (now called ‘The Shop’).

“This remodel brings a new vibrant and boutique style not only to our property, but to the Hilton Garden brand,” Vice President of Operations Denise Tempco said. “It demonstrates our commitment to ingratiating ourselves in the local community while maintaining high quality accommodations.”

The renovation features the newly-released Hilton Garden Inn design prototype ‘Bloom.’ Focusing on light colors and base-elements, the ‘Bloom’ design creates a comfortable and natural feel, perfect for its location in the heart of the Panama City business district. The ‘Bloom’ design was approved by the Hilton Garden brand in November. As such, the Hilton Garden Inn Panama City will be one of the first hotels to open to the public with the fresh, modern design.

“We are thrilled to be open again,” Melinda Lane, the hotels’ General Manager since October of 2013, said. “Our team and our city have been through so much. We are #850Strong – we look forward to celebrating our re-birth as a property and community, together. The next step is showing our guests the beauty of Panama City and this newly refurbished hotel.”.

Hilton Garden Inn Panama City is located at 1101 US Highway 231, Panama City, FL