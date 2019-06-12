WestJet – buy business, get gold

“Buy Business, get Gold” giving guests the opportunity to become a WestJet Rewards Gold member before they fly until February 29, 2020 with the booking of a round-trip Business cabin fare between Calgary and London (Gatwick), Dublin or Paris.

“WestJet Rewards Gold status is designed to recognize and reward WestJet’s frequent flyers with a wide-range of travel privileges,” said d’Arcy Monaghan, WestJet Vice-President of Loyalty Programs. “Guests booking a Business or Business Flex fare on our Dreamliner will get the upgrade to Gold in time for flight. Our new Dreamliner is already a rewarding flight experience and with buy Business, get Gold, it becomes even more so.”

“Buy Business, get Gold” starts June 11, 2019 until June 30, 2019 for travel July 6, 2019 to September 5, 2019.

WestJet Rewards Gold members receive unlimited lounge access, priority check-in and boarding, priority baggage, advance seat selection, and more. Gold members are also eligible for complimentary upgrades to WestJet’s Premium cabin on most WestJet flights with the purchase of EconoFlex fares.

This summer, WestJet operates daily between Calgary and London (Gatwick), four-times weekly between Calgary and Paris and three-times weekly between Calgary and Dublin. WestJet’s Dreamliner fleet carries 320 guests featuring WestJet’s Business, Premium and Economy cabins. The Dreamliner’s Business cabin features all-aisle-access, lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment. The upscale Premium cabin is the ideal combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin, elevated meal service and signature welcome perks featuring sparkling wine and amenity case. WestJet’s improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment, blankets and pillows with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.