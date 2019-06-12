Ryanair acquires Malta Air

Ryanair Holdings has made arrangements for the acquisition of Malta Air, a Maltese start-up, in which Ryanair will transfer and increase its fleet of 6 Malta-based B737 aircraft.

This investment in Malta Air will allow Ryanair to increase its already substantial presence in Malta (3 million customers a year) and access non-EU markets (North Africa) from Malta.

Completion of the transaction is scheduled for the end of June. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is pleased to welcome Malta Air into Ryanair Group, which now includes Buzz (Poland), Lauda (Austria), Malta Air and Ryanair (Ireland). Malta Air will proudly keep the Maltese name and flag flying to over 60 destinations throughout Europe and North Africa; Meanwhile, we will proceed to increase our fleet, routes, traffic and jobs on Malta over the next three years.

Ryanair’s ongoing collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority will help bring forward the vision of Prime Minister Muscat and Minister Mizzi to increase connections throughout Europe throughout the year to support the growth of tourism, business and tourism. occupation in Malta.

Ryanair appreciates the expertise of the Maltese Civil Aviation Directorate (CAD) in granting the license to Malta Air to operate with B737 and we look forward to working jointly with the Maltese authorities in the coming years, as we hope to add more than 50 aircraft to the register Maltese”.

Malta’s tourism minister, Konrad Mizzi, said: “The relationship between Ryanair and Malta has evolved into a successful partnership. We welcome Ryanair’s commitment to operate and grow an Malta-based airline which will greatly contribute to the development of the country “.