Cambria Hotels opens new hotel in Charleston

Inspiration for the 126-room river-view hotel and grand opening event was drawn from Charleston’s rich heritage, coastal roots, and unparalleled hospitality. Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, guests enjoyed low-country boil cuisine, a craft beer showcase from Holy City Brewing Company, whose brews will be featured on the hotel’s seasonal, local craft beer menu, and a sweetgrass basket weaving demonstration – a nod to the city’s more than three-century long handicraft tradition.

Speakers at the event included Mayor John Tecklenburg, Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands for Choice Hotels Janis Cannon, and CEO of RREAF Holdings Kip Sowden, who all expressed excitement for Charleston’s newest Cambria hotel. During the event, representatives from RREAF Holdings and New Castle Hotels & Resorts also presented a $1,500 check to the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston to mark the beginning of the hotel’s ongoing collaboration with the organization.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“Charleston has long been revered as a top leisure destination – ranked no. 1 by Conde Nast Traveler eight years in a row and counting – and it also has a thriving corporate presence, which makes it the ideal home for multiple Cambria hotels,” said Cannon. “Like the city that surrounds it, the Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview exudes authentic Southern charm, style and tradition delivered in a modern way. The new hotel is another premier destination for visitors, whether they’re in town for business or leisure.”

The Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview features design-forward amenities, including:

Stunning views of the nearby Ashley River

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

The Ripley Grill, featuring a contemporary take on regional favorites, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails

Multi-function meeting space

State-of-the-art fitness center

Outdoor pool, terrace and firepits

Locally inspired artwork

Complimentary parking and shuttle service to locations within five miles

Located at 84 Ripley Point Dr., the hotel offers guest convenient access to the corporate offices of The Boeing Company, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, and Blackbaud, as well as popular attractions, including the Charleston City Market, Riley Waterfront Park, Historic King Street, the South Carolina Aquarium, and the Historic Downtown District.

“The Cambria Hotels is known for delivering a genuine sense of space and highly-personalized service to guests, making it the perfect brand for the Charleston market and its visitors. Choice Hotels and the Cambria team have been incredible teammates in helping us bring this project to fruition, and we look forward to sharing the best of Charleston with visitors,” said Sowden.

“New Castle Hotels has a long tradition of working closely with the community to celebrate and share the local culture with visitors,” said Jeremy Buffam, principal, New Castle Hotels & Resorts. “We are privileged to continue this commitment through our work with the new Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview and know the hotel – a sterling representation of Charleston’s heart and soul – will deliver an unforgettable guest experience.”

The Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview joins the Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant – Charleston, which opened in July 2018. Several other Cambria hotels are expected to open across the Palmetto State, including locations in Fort Mill, Greenville, Summerville, and Spartanville.