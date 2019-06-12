Christopher Columbus’ replica ship to sail back to America for Tall Ships Erie 2019

A replica of the ship that discovered America will start its next exploration at Lake Erie. The historic NAO SANTA MARÍA will be sailing into Lake Erie for the 2019 Tall Ships Erie festival Aug. 22-25, 2019.

Sailed by Christopher Columbus in 1492, this replica 15th-century sailing ship will travel from the province of Huelva of southern Spain, bringing with it 17 crew members and hailing the Spanish flag. The three-mast ship spans almost 100 feet long and weighs almost 200 tons.

On Aug. 3 in 1492, the NAO SANTA MARÍA was one of three ships to set sail toward the edge of the earth. After discovering the new world, the ship was sailing near Española Island when it was run aground and destroyed. This replica ship recently concluded construction in March of 2018, having been sailing now for just over a year.

The SANTA MARÍA, sponsored by Eriez Magnetics, will be docked at Dobbins Landing after the Parade of Sail on Thursday, Aug. 22. Tall Ships Erie 2019, presented by Highmark, will take place Aug. 22-25, 2019. The festival will showcase approximately 10-plus tall ships, deck tours, day sails, live music and entertainment, children’s activities, a festival marketplace, food vendors, a beer garden and much more.