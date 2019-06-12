Baros named “Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort” for seventh time

Baros, the Maldivian-owned boutique island resort, has been awarded as the “Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort” for the seventh consecutive year at the 26th World Travel Awards ceremony held recently in Mauritius.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. A series of regional gala ceremonies are held to acknowledge distinction within each continent, culminating in a Grand Final at the end of the year. Baros was chosen by voters consisting of industry professionals and travelers across the globe.

“This recognition as the “Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort” for the seventh consecutive year is a high honour and we are very thankful for the trust that our colleagues in the industry and guests have in us,” said Ahmed ‘Jay’ Jihad, General Manager of Baros Maldives. “It motivates us to keep exceeding guests’ expectations and advancing the Baros legacy of providing personalized experiences in intimate luxury and with extensive care.”

The well-forged identity of Baros has been consistently enhanced and refined during its 45 years of hospitality. This bijou island is designed with a cozy and intimate concept that ensures a blissful time in elegance and harmony for couples, honeymooners, or guests celebrating meaningful bonds with loved ones.

A renewal of vows ceremony on the beach, a sunset cruise by Nooma, the island’s traditional dhoni, private dining on a sandbank or on the Piano Deck set in the island’s lagoon, are some of the romantic experiences at Baros for couples to enjoy.

Baros is a bijou tropical island, consisting of 75 individual Villas either overwater or by the beach, many with pools; one Baros Residence; and two large Baros Suites with private lounge and pool with Jacuzzi, shaded with lush foliage and provided with round-the-clock service. There are three gourmet-class restaurants, two bars, a spa, an infinity swimming pool, nature trails and diving expeditions. Baros, as the destination for romance, is conveniently located only 25 minutes by the resort’s speedboat from Maldives International Airport.