Canadians rescued by SWAT and safe after abduction in Ghana

National Security Operatives in Ghana completed an operation which successfully rescued the two Canadian women recently abducted in the Ashanti Region. The operation was conducted in the early hours of Wednesday according to an official statement by the Ghana Ministry of Information.

Details of the operation and ongoing efforts to ensure that similar incidents are successfully resolved will be made available on Wednesday afternoon at an upcoming press conference.

The Ghana Government continues to encourage the media and commentators to be circumspect in public commentary on security matters in order not to compromise other related operations.

Citizens and travelers are once again assured that Ghana remains safe for visitors.

Local media reported the rescue took place at Sawaba a suburb of Kumasi by a combined team of police SWAT and National Security Operatives. It is gathered that the driver of the vehicle used for the kidnapping who is a mechanic and one other person have since been arrested and are assisting the security agencies to unravel the identities of the others.

The two Canadian victims are safe according to local news sources. eTN reported about the kidnapping earlier today.