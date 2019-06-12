Air Seychelles goes tit for tat with Air Mauritius
As soon as Air Mauritius confirmed it would begin flights between the Mauritius capital of Port Louis and Mahe in Seychelles, Air Seychelles responded with its own enticement.
Beginning July 1, Air Seychelles has upped their baggage allowance to 2 checked bags at 32 kgs each on the route, and only on that route, for business class passengers while economy class passengers are able to check in 2 suitcases at 20 kgs each. Most airlines use a 23 kgs limit.
The mention that the added baggage allowance is only valid on the route between Mauritius and the Seychelles is an indicator that the fight has started for market share since Air Seychelles in the past held the monopoly on the route.
Air Mauritius will initially fly twice a week between the two islands indicating that the two airlines have not been able to agree, at this stage, on a code-share arrangement.
The added allowance has also been granted on Air Seychelles’ domestic route to Praslin, which is served by 24 flights a day using Twin Otter aircraft, as long as the domestic sector is part of the ticket booking.
Source: ATC News
