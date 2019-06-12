AFRAA and IATA share common aviation vision
AFRAA and IATA share a common vision – the development of a safe, secure and sustainable aviation industry in Africa that facilitates business, trade, and tourism and contributes positively to Africa’s economic growth and development.
To that end, AFRAA Secretary General, Abderahmane Berthé, and IATA Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac, met on the sidelines of the 75th IATA Annual General Meeting in Seoul, South Korea, to discuss priorities for African aviation.
The African Airlines Association, or Association Aérienne Africaine, also known as the Association of African Airline Companies, is a trade association of airlines which come from the member states of the African Union. Founded in Accra, Ghana, in 1968 and headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, it is the primary purpose of AFRAA to establish and facilitate cooperation between African airlines.
AFRAA has its conceptual beginning in 1963 when a number of African airlines took the opportunity provided by the IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and began holding consultation meetings on the sidelines to discuss matters of interest to African airlines and to adopt common positions.
AFRAA today is comprised of 40 members from across the continent.
Source: ATC News
GOT NEWS? click here
Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications