Search

BREAKING NOW

AFRAA and IATA share common aviation vision

Alain St.Ange Alain St.AngeJune 12, 2019 00:04
AFRAA and IATA share common aviation vision

AFRAA and IATA share a common vision – the development of a safe, secure and sustainable aviation industry in Africa that facilitates business, trade, and tourism and contributes positively to Africa’s economic growth and development.

To that end, AFRAA Secretary General, Abderahmane Berthé, and IATA Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac, met on the sidelines of the 75th IATA Annual General Meeting in Seoul, South Korea, to discuss priorities for African aviation.

The African Airlines Association, or Association Aérienne Africaine, also known as the Association of African Airline Companies, is a trade association of airlines which come from the member states of the African Union. Founded in Accra, Ghana, in 1968 and headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, it is the primary purpose of AFRAA to establish and facilitate cooperation between African airlines.

AFRAA has its conceptual beginning in 1963 when a number of African airlines took the opportunity provided by the IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and began holding consultation meetings on the sidelines to discuss matters of interest to African airlines and to adopt common positions.

AFRAA today is comprised of 40 members from across the continent.

Source: ATC News

GOT NEWS? click here

possible to reach millions worldwide
Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications

 

Author: Alain St.Ange

Alain St Ange has been working in the tourism business since 2009. He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel. He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel. After one year of After one year of service, he was promoted to the position of CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board. In 2012 the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands regional Organization was formed and St Ange was appointed as the first president of the organization. In a 2012 cabinet re-shuffle, St Ange was appointed as Minister of Tourism and Culture which he resigned on 28 December 2016 in order to pursue a candidacy as Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation. At the UNWTO General Assembly in Chengdu in China, a person who was being sought after for the “Speakers Circuit” for tourism and sustainable development was Alain St.Ange. St.Ange is the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine who left office in December last year to run for the position of Secretary General of the UNWTO. When his candidature or document of endorsement was withdrawn by his country just a day before the elections in Madrid, Alain St.Ange showed his greatness as a speaker when he addressed the UNWTO gathering with grace, passion, and style. His moving speech was recorded as the one on the best marking speeches at this UN international body. African countries often remember his Uganda address for the East Africa Tourism Platform when he was a guest of honor. As former Tourism Minister, St.Ange was a regular and popular speaker and was often seen addressing forums and conferences on behalf of his country. His ability to speak ‘off the cuff’ was always seen as a rare ability. He often said he speaks from the heart. In Seychelles he is remembered for a marking address at the official opening of the island’s Carnaval International de Victoria when he reiterated the words of John Lennon famous song… ” you may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one. One day you will all join us and the world will be better as one”. The world press contingent gathered in Seychelles on the day ran with the words by St.Ange which made headlines everywhere. St.Ange delivered the keynote address for the “Tourism & Business Conference in Canada” Seychelles is a good example for sustainable tourism. This is therefore not surprising to see Alain St.Ange being sought after as a speaker on the international circuit. Member of Travelmarketingnetwork.

Follow on Feedly