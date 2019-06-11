Seychelles highlighted in Reunion Senior Trade Fair

The destination was featured in Reunion’s 3rd edition of the distinguished Senior Trade Fair held in Reunion between May 31 to June 2, 2019.

The Seychelles Tourism Board’s (STB) participation in the 3-day consumer event focused on reinforcing Seychelles as a leisure destination for group travelers. The event, which regrouped over 100 exhibitors including service-providing experts in leisure, travel, and technologies under one roof, is viewed as the fundamental event in Reunion.

The Senior Trade Fair designed for group travelers – 50 and above – remains an opportunity for the STB to make its presence significant in increasing the number of tourism arrivals from the Reunion territory.

In their approach to the Reunion public, STB and Thomas Cook did not only share a co-branded stand to promote Seychelles as a holiday destination, the Reunion Travel Trade professional partner also proposed to all visitors special promotional offers for Seychelles. The features of the promotion custom-made a package specifically for this segment of travelers.

In addition, Thomas cook collaborated with its Destination Management Company in Seychelles, Mason’s Travel offering 2 nights at Indian Ocean Lodge and 2 nights at Carana Beach hotel in a draw held during the 3-day stand. Mason’s Travel also offered other prizes such as excursions and transfers.

Speaking about the importance of STB’s participating to the Senior Trade Fair, STB Senior Marketing Executive based in Reunion, Ms. Bernadette Honore mentioned the remarkable turnout which will provide increased visibility for Seychelles as a destination that can be explored by group travelers for leisure

“Firming up our continued collaboration with Thomas Cook on this annual consumer trade fair highlighted the desire of Reunion Travel Trade professionals to grow this segment market to Seychelles. Reunion elderly population continued to be on the increase. Travelling is also one of their preferred hobbies. STB plans to continued working with this group travelers for leisure ensuring Seychelles capture part of this business,” said Ms. Bernadette Honore.

The STB representative also mentioned presence of important media such as Le Quotidien and Reunion Première at the Seychelles stand providing added visibility to the destination.

According to information gathered on an annual basis, 50 years and above are among one of the key potential travelers for leisure in Reunion, representing one quarter of Reunion population or around 62,000 people.