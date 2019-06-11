Seychelles trade partners up-to-date with new European regulations

Mr. Julian Grupp, CEO of Seyvillas, facilitated the workshop, which aim at keeping the tourism professional abreast of the new practices on the European markets and was held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Eden Bleu Hotel.

The workshop-a premier on the Island- has been organised by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) and saw the presence of the Principal Secretary for Tourism- Mrs. Anne Lafortune and Mrs. Sherin Francis, STB Chief Executive.

The event offer received a very positive response with 125 participants registering for participation from the tourism trade industry including professionals from hotel establishments and Destination Management Companies.

Other participants comprised of representatives of the Seychelles Hospitality & Tourism Association (SHTA), Ministry of Tourism and STB personnel from the Destination Development Department alongside their colleagues from the Trade and Visitors Services department.

During this workshop, participants were guided on how to improve the Seychelles products in line with the new trends. They were also provided insights on the European law and regulations regarding bookings, cancellations and data privacy.

In her address to the participants, Sherin Francis mentioned her satisfaction to see the event taking place, she stressed on the importance of quality service for the destination.

The STB Chief Executive Mrs. Francis further stated STB’s commitment to increase the market value of the destination by encouraging all partners to keep themselves informed of new trends and regulations at all times.

“Our constant investment in our destination by facilitating such trainings to our partners is because we believe in the potential of Seychelles to keep growing. We have focused on digital marketing in the past events and we felt that the training regarding European legislations is an important part of making our trade collaborators conversant on the matter as these are the details that make us easily marketable as a destination. We are happy with the interest from the partners on Mahé and Praslin,” said Mrs. Francis.

This STB initiative aims at helping local partners to improve the quality of services they provide to all clients, specially the European travellers topping the visitor’s arrival list.

Subsequently, a session has been organised for the trade partners on Praslin and La Digue with a number of 50 confirmed registered participants. The training will take place at the Pension Fund Building on Thursday June 13, 2019.