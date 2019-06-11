Russian tourists flock to Azerbaijan

Transcaucasian Republic of Azerbaijan is welcoming a growing number of visitors from neighboring Russia and tourist arrival numbers forecasted to keep on growing.

Russians are becoming more and more interested in Azerbaijan as a tourism destination each year, confirmed Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov.

Last year, a 5-percent boost was registered in the number of Russian guests arriving in Azerbaijan, receiving nearly 900,000 Russian visitors, the envoy noted.

Bocharnikov added: “I believe that this year the interest of Russian tourists in visiting Azerbaijan will grow.”

