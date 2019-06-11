Summer begins in the Palm beaches
Summer break has begun. With almost three months until kids head back to the classroom, savvy parents looking to outwit their children are turning to Florida’s Cultural Capital® for a vacation full of educational experiences. The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County‘s many cultural partners offer educational programming and activities throughout the season so fun and entertaining, kids won’t know the difference. Below is a sampling of programs and activities in The Palm Beaches:
Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach)
- Loggerhead Marinelife Center is a nonprofit sea turtle hospital nestled beside the Atlantic Ocean and along one of the world’s most densely populated sea turtle nesting beaches. Throughout the months of June and July, Guided Turtle Walks allow visitors to learn about and observe the nesting and egg-laying process of sea turtles. Advanced registration is required and costs $20 per person.
Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach)
- The newly-expanded museum, designed by award-winning architect Norman Foster (Foster + Partners), reopened last February with 50,000 square feet of gallery space, an education center and more. This summer, families can get a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s newest exhibition at the Lights, Paper, Action! Make a Movie/Poster Workshop. The workshop allows families to explore the “Coming Soon: Film Posters from the Dwight M. Cleveland Collection” exhibition featuring posters for sci-fi films, early animations from The Walt Disney Studios and more. Afterward, they can create their own stop-animation short and movie poster – which will be exhibited at the Norton’s “Art After Dark” program on July 12! Registration is required and costs $25 per family.
Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach)
- Throughout the year, Morikami Museum’s galleries play host to several exhibitions of Japanese art and artifacts so visitors can learn about South Florida’s unique connection to Japan. One program offered throughout the year is Family Fun Days. These hands-on, crafts-focused workshops are fun for kids and adults alike. This summer, workshops include Kite Flying Fun, The Story of the Star Festival, Paper Lantern Craft and more! Family Fun days are free with museum admission ($15 per adult; $9 per child).
Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton)
- As “The Official Fine Arts Museum for the City of Boca Raton“, this museum is perfect for fine arts lovers. Visitors at the Boca Raton Museum can stop by the front desk to participate in the Art Find program, which challenges visitors to explore the Museum and locate works of art. Those who complete the challenge can return to the desk for a special prize. The museum also offers Saturday Morning Art (smART), a monthly program that features studio workshops for families. Museum admission is $12 per adult; free for students with valid ID.