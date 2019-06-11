Is this Hard Rock Hotel Cafe slowly poisoning guests?

It may not be safe to stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Punta Cana. “We are too busy to respond,” a spokesperson of the Zimmerman Agency, a PR agency hired by Hard Rock Hotels, told eTurboNews.

When trying to call Hard Rock Hotels, the only phone number available was to their customer service. The agents referred to a statement issued by Hard Rock Hotels. When asked if we could get a copy, eTurboNews was told they could not provide such a copy and wished this reporter a good day before slamming the phone in his ear.

Apparently, Hard Rock Hotel and the Zimmermann PR agency are overwhelmed after it became news today that aother American tourist died in the Dominican Republic, this time while on vacation at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Punta Cana.

Hard Rock Hotels and Resorts is in a state of crisis, and this giant company became speechless today, unable to give answers as to why a California tourist, Robert Well Wallace, died at the resort from food poisoning. This happened about a month before three American tourists were found dead at adjacent beach resorts. All three became sick and died after exhibiting similar symptoms, according to reports in The Washington Post. Dominican government officials are awaiting toxicology reports, which they say could take about a month to complete.

Nearly 70 tourists have reported getting violently ill while vacationing in the Dominican Republic since March, according to a commonly-used website that tracks food-borne illness outbreaks. More than 45 of them identified themselves as guests at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Punta Cana.

That’s up from just 10 reported illnesses in the country for all of 2018, according to iwaspoisoned.com. In June alone, 52 tourists reported symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

Here is a diary from a guest staying at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Punta Cana from March 29 of this year.

“Day 1 (arrival): Shot of Tequila from the mini bar in my room

Symptoms- Light diarrhea.

Dinner at Buffet: pretty sure my jack & coke was roofied.

Symptoms: left with a body buzz

Day 2: Dinner at Ciao

Symptoms: nausea, diarrhea continued.

Day 3: Breakfast at Ciao. Dinner at Isla.

Symptoms progressed.

Day 4: Dinner at Ipanema.

Symptoms progressed more.

Day 5: Symptoms of diarrhea, chills, and fever all day.

Dinner at Los Gallos. (didn’t really eat)

Extreme nausea.

Day 6: fever went away but nausea and diarrhea continued.

Dinner at Torro.

Day 7: Dinner at Zen

Day 8 (departure) Symptoms at their worst.

Day 8-10 extreme diarrhea. Fever, and chills.

Day 11-13: Developed spots on our hands and feet. (Ringworm on a leg that I noticed started to develop while on the trip.) Sore throat. Allergic reaction to citrus.

It took until mid-April to start feeling okay again. Not sure what caused the symptoms. At some point, we switched from mixed drinks to beer because we thought it was the ice in the drinks making us ill. Also, not sure what kind of smell there was to cover up in the restaurant/shopping area because that was enough to make me vomit. This Hard Rock Resort needs a serious investigation.”

These are ongoing reports received from tourists staying in resorts in the Dominican Republic.

Another guest just posted today:

“I was back from the Dominican Republic for 2 days and got violently sick, was kept in a hospital all day and given fluids and antibiotics, high fever, I was ill for 2 weeks, Just myself got sick, started 2 days after I returned home. I stayed at Riu Palace Navarro, I did buy something at the airport also.”

More postings received just today.

“My throat has been hurting, and my girlfriend and I have both had violent diarrhea since staying here. Other members of our party have been sick the past few days as well.”

Think it was Ipanema at hard rock, Second evening. My husband reported not feeling well. The third day had a fever and vomiting”

Another feedback:“Length of stay was 5/27-5/31 2019, $3000 Deposit at Bavaro, I don’t know what food it came from. First night. We ate Japanese, the second was was isla, Second-night ipanema , 3rd night Isla – then I was in the hospital. Was able to get home to states and go straight to hospital just got out yesterday. There were other hard rock hotel guests the ER. 3 others in our group got sick as well.”

There are many similar stories and Hard Rock Hotels remains very quiet.