St. Martin shines at CTO’s Caribbean Week in New York City

The Caribbean Tourism Organization’s, (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York is the largest regional tourism activity in North America. Artists, celebrity chefs, investors and other strategic partners join government officials and the media for a week of festivities designed to promote the region and for tourism leaders, to conduct bi-lateral meeting on the industry.

In that regard, the Hon. Valérie Damaseau attended the CTO Board of Directors Meeting, the Council of Tourism Ministers and Commissioners Meeting, and the Marketing Conference that was hosted by CTO Allied Members, who presented the latest cutting-edge marketing trends. During the seminars and other business development meetings Minister Damaseau raised awareness on St. Martin’s tourism product and gave critical updates to further enhance the destination.

At Media Marketplace, representatives from St. Martin had the opportunity to discuss destination updates with trade and consumer media and share information on new developments on island, sharing that 75% of the hotels have reopened, which accounts for approximately 1,200 rooms, while some 65% of the villas have been renovated. St. Martin saw an impressive 118% increase in the total number of stayover arrivals for the month January 2019. In January 2018, the island welcomed 12,028 visitors and that number more than doubled, reaching 26,258 visitors in 2019.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Hon. Valérie Damaseau participated in one-on-one interviews with select media outlets and television journalists. In speaking with the media, the Minister shared, “I would like to congratulate our team at the St. Martin Tourist Office as well as our esteemed partners at CTO for their dedication and continuous support in promoting our country. Participating in these meetings allow us to network, exchange ideas, and help ensure a successful year in the tourism industry”. She continued, ‘Success comes from hard work so we will always apply ourselves to guarantee that the momentum in visitor arrivals continues”. She also provided information on new brands that are coming to the destination in 2020 and 2021 such as Secret Resorts, Planet Hollywood & The Morgan.

With duty-free shops, an eclectic array of restaurants, properties and loads of water sports, St. Martin is for action-oriented vacationers. With its blend of warm hospitality and European style, St. Martin is one of the Caribbean’s more attention-grabbing spots. The destination offers visitors the opportunity to discover beautiful beaches, savor traditional French and West Indian cuisine, and explore an abundance of attractions.

To find information on St. Martin please visit: https://www.st-martin.org/ or follow on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iledesaintmartin/

Instagram: @discoversaintmartin Twitter @ilesaintmartin