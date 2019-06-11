Premier Destinations wins Maldives’ Leading Luxury Tour Operator at World Travel Awards

Premier Maldives part of the Premier Destinations brand won Maldives’ Leading Luxury Tour Operator at the World Travel Awards 2019 – Africa & Indian Ocean red-carpet gala ceremony held in Mauritius on 1st June 2019.

Premier Destinations is a company specializing in retailing luxury tailor-made holidays with accommodation and flights. The Company offers only the finest hotels and first-class client service, delivered by professional employees passionate about travel, set about creating a premier experience. With the relaunch of the brand in 2018, the company features Maldives and is currently gearing to launch operations in Seychelles, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Responsible Tourism plays a very large part in what the company does, in giving back to nature and community with every holiday booked. The company has various memberships in sustainable programmes, and promotes resorts with sustainable practices and have sponsored various projects including the recent Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Young Tourism Professional (YTP) Student sponsorship at PATA Summit in Cebu, Philippines. The company is also gearing towards a carbon neutral certification.

Founder of Premier Destinations is Abdulla Ghiyas, young entrepreneur from the Maldives named as PATA Face of the Future 2018 and recently named by TTG Asia Among 45 Trendsetters in Asia. Abdulla also served on the Executive Board of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) last year and two terms as the President of Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO). Abdulla is also involved as a Director of Inner Maldives Holidays, Ace Travels Maldives, Spence Maldives, Universal Aviation Maldives. Abdulla’s dream is to take a local brand into international stage as a global success story.

The World Travel Awards is a star-studded gala event that is widely regarded as “the Oscars of the hospitality industry,” as proved in the Africa & Indian Ocean ceremony celebrated just a few nights ago in the charming and picturesque backdrop of Mauritius. For 26 years, the World Travel Awards have been one of the travel industry’s most prestigious awards, rewarding and celebrating excellence across key sectors of the tourism and hospitality industries.