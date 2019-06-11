Conrad Bali announces completion of rejuvenation

Conrad Bali, a beachfront resort on the southern coast of Bali, today announced the launch of its 85 newly-renovated expanded Deluxe rooms that boast incredible Indian Ocean views, expansive lagoon access and lush tropical gardens views.

The completion of this second phase of renovations at the resort promises guests transformed guestrooms featuring a fresh blue, grey color palette and wooden furniture, reflecting tropical island-inspired patterns with warm, cozy lighting and contemporary Balinese artwork.

The first phase of Conrad Bali’s transformation project began in December 2017 and was completed last September, which features 103 expanded Deluxe rooms, a refurbished lagoon pool, a revamped main pool and an update to the all-day dining Suku Restaurant.

“Since our opening 15 years ago, Conrad Bali has been a haven for travelers looking for an unparalleled experience in Bali. The refurbishments bring a fresh new look and feel to all our guests and we are excited to be offering an elevated experience and perfect getaway for both business and leisure travelers at Conrad Bali,” said Andreas Justkowiak, general manager of the resort.

This year, Conrad Bali celebrates its 15th anniversary as Hilton, one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the world, celebrates its 100th on 31 May 2019. In the lead-up to its centennial milestone on 31 May 2019, the global hospitality company aims to bring what it coined “The Hilton Effect” to life through a series of initiatives that will involve more than 12,000 Team Members across nine countries in South East Asia to impact communities and surprise guests.

As part of the activities held as part of its celebrations, Conrad Bali continues to demonstrate passion and dedication for developing creative and impactful solutions for its surrounding community. Together with the other Hilton hotels in Bali, Conrad Bali was awarded a Travel with Purpose Action Grant amounting to more than IDR 90,000,000.

This Action Grant will enable Conrad Bali, together with Hilton Bali and Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport, to support the non-profit organization Bye Bye Plastic Bags (BBPB) in the production of linen-based, recycled material bags as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags. The funds will be directed to building a facility and providing necessary equipment and electricity where women will create re-usable bags from discarded linens that can be resold to form the basis of their livelihood, allowing them to thrive in their home village near Bedugul.

“Travel with Purpose Action Grants are given to Team Members of Hilton properties and corporate offices that propose creative ways to contribute and improve the lives and environments of the local communities where they operate, while driving value for their hotels and offices. We hope this cause will inspire our Team Members to show their creativity and passion of giving back to their own communities,” said Justkowiak.

“In the spirit of celebration, we are also thrilled to mark our hotel anniversary as well as Hilton’s 100th anniversary by inviting our guests down to the lobby for a beautiful Balinese cake-cutting ceremony and experiencing the local dance culture through a performance by 100 of our Team Members. Since the day our hotel doors opened, our team has been dedicated to providing exceptional hospitality and creating moments for each guest and this is our way of thanking them for their loyal support all these years,” Justkowiak added.

Conrad Bali is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.