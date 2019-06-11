Benchmark names new Director of Sales & Marketing, Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa

Benchmark has named Donna Esparza director of sales & marketing for Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property located in Lake Arrowhead, California. Geoff Young, Benchmark’s managing director for the resort, made the announcement.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Donna to our resort and to Benchmark,” said Mr. Young. “She comes to us with an outstanding record of sales success and with strong leadership skills, as well as vast experience within the California market.”

Donna Esparza was previously the remarkably successful director of sales and marketing for Marriott Hotels – Riverside, California, where she led her team to significantly exceed sales goals for 2018. She earlier served in the same position for Hyatt Place – Riverside and Hilton Hotels – San Bernardino, California. Ms. Esparza’s career has included numerous important leadership positions in sales, including regional positions, and also within the public relations discipline.

With a degree in marketing and sales leadership, Donna Esparza is a graduate of Sunstone Sales University, as well as the Marriott Sales Leadership program and Master Connections-Mastering Sales Leadership. She is the recipient of numerous prestigious career honors, including the Individual Property Sales Leader of the Year Award for Marriott Franchise Partner – North America; the Director of Sales of the Year Award for Marriott Riverside/Courtyard by Marriott, Riverside (a cluster sales office); the Director of Sales of the Year Award and Most Improved RevPar Index Growth Award for Hyatt Place, Riverside; and the Sales Excellence Award of the Year from Interstate Hotels.

Donna Esparza is a member of Meeting Professionals International, the Society of Government Meeting Planners, and the Religious Conference Meeting Planner Association. She resides in Lake Gregory, California.