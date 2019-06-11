Wharf Hotels appoints new General Manager of The Murray, Hong Kong, A Niccolo Hotel

Wharf Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Adriano Vences as General Manager of The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel. After spearheading the success of the first Niccolo hotel in Chengdu, Adriano will continue to build on The Murray’s new benchmark as a world class hotel garnering more awards and accolades on the global stage. We also take this opportunity to thank internationally-renowned hotelier, Duncan Palmer for his pre-opening and opening commitment to bring this iconic landmark to life, and we wish him every success in his future endeavors.

Adriano’s journey with Wharf Hotels began in 2009, and was promoted to General Manager of Niccolo Chengdu, the first hotel under the new luxury brand of the group, in 2015. Leading the Niccolo Chengdu team in achieving the number one position in RGI (Revenue Generated Index) against its luxury competitive set in just nine months after the hotel’s opening, has been a defining milestone for the group. Today, Niccolo Chengdu continues to set the pace in its leadership position in both market share and guest satisfaction.

With over 3 decades of industry experience in highly prized destinations including Singapore, India, Dubai, Mexico and Chile, the Portuguese national returns to Hong Kong following his four-year tenure in Chengdu. With a deep understanding of the region’s unique business dynamic and culture, Adriano is committed to elevating and pioneering the best luxury hospitality experience at The Murray. “It gives me much pleasure to return to the city and be part of the flagship of Niccolo Hotels. The Murray is in a unique location offering captains of industry and leaders in style a contemporary chic sanctuary in the heart of Hong Kong. I am looking forward to reconnecting with the city’s vibrant business and leisure marketplace, and to ensuring The Murray is a world class hotel that the people of Hong Kong can celebrate to become one of the legendary hotels of the world,” said Adriano.

Dr Jennifer Cronin, President, Wharf Hotels, congratulates the seasoned hotelier on his appointment, “Adriano’s wealth of experience working with internationally acclaimed hotels and his proven success in his previous executive positions in the group make him a perfect fit for this key leadership role. We look forward to unveiling a new chapter of development and even greater success for The Murray.”