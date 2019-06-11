Airbus partners with United Airlines to manage aircraft data

United Airlines has become the latest US airline to connect to Airbus’ open-data platform, Skywise, following an agreement recently signed between the airline and Airbus. United will leverage Skywise to enhance all aspects of its maintenance and engineering operations on its Airbus fleet.

With flexible and visual tools, Skywise enables airlines to store, access, manage, and analyze data more efficiently while also benchmarking against other airline users’ trends. Skywise provides all technology elements in one place, including data warehousing, visualization, alerting, and even machine learning packages, allowing United and other airlines to nimbly develop and deploy their own analytical products.

In addition, Skywise seamlessly connects with the data integration platform, Palantir Foundry. United began using this platform in 2018, and the combination of Palantir Foundry and Airbus’ Skywise will provide United with the data and tools to enhance its operational reliability.

“We are proud to partner with Airbus and Palantir on this new data platform, which will allow us to maximize the performance of our Airbus fleet by analyzing the best data we have available and using those insights to continuously improve our operation,” said Praveen Sharma, United’s Vice President of Digital Products and Analytics.

Marc Fontaine, Airbus’ Digital Transformation Officer said, “Skywise will bring significant value by unlocking data, which will power operational efficiency in aircraft maintenance and flight operations for United Airlines’ fleet. He added, “By extending Skywise to other company business functions, with Palantir, the potential for United will be even bigger.”

Launched in 2017, Skywise is fast becoming the platform of reference used by all major aviation players to improve operational performance, ensuring complete data continuity with benefits across the entire value chain. Today over 70 airlines around the world are connected to Skywise.

Skywise provides all users with one single access point to their aggregated and anonymized aviation data, enriched from multiple sources across the industry into one secure, cloud-based platform. The more data that airlines or OEMs share into the Skywise Core platform, the more accurate the predictions and models for customers connected.