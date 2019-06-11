Church House Westminster welcomes new Events Coordinator

Westminster events venue, Church House, has appointed Olivia Marrie as Events Coordinator.

London born-and-bred, Olivia has three years of event planning experience under her belt. Previous job roles include Party Planner at The Piano Works and Events Coordinator with Eden Caterers for two years.

Olivia commented on her appointment: “I am delighted to join Church House, an historic venue which really makes the most of its state-of-the-art technology, versatility and stunning views of Westminster Abbey in Dean’s Yard. Organising a variety of events such as awards dinners and large conferences in this distinctive building, is what I am looking forward to most. I cannot wait to see first-hand how these large-scale events completely transform the versatile event spaces.”

Robin Parker, GM of Church House Westminster, added: “With two of our Senior Coordinators currently on maternity leave, we have made sure that with these recent appointments our event planning team remains as strong as ever to continue to deliver a seamless client experience for event organisers. Olivia will be a great addition to the events team, working closely with our in-house AV technicians and catering partner to deliver successful and memorable events”.