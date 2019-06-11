Ascot is Europe’s leading serviced apartment brand at world travel awards 2019

The Ascott has won Europe’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2019 for its Citadines properties for the fourth year running, along with six other awards at this year’s World Travel Awards. The annual event, held on 8th June in Madeira, Portugal, recognises leadership and excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry, based on votes by industry professionals and travellers. Ascott, one of the world’s leading international lodging owner-operators, has been accorded the following awards:

Europe’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2019: Citadines Apart’hotel

Europe’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019: La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris, France

Belgium’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019: Citadines Sainte-Catherine Brussels

Germany’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2019: Citadines Apart’hotel

Germany’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019: Citadines Arnulfpark Munich

Spain’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019: Citadines Ramblas Barcelona

Turkey’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019: Somerset Maslak Istanbul

Mr Lee Ngor Houai, Ascott’s Managing Director for Europe, said: “We are honoured to be recognised for Ascott’s quality properties and exemplary customer service across the Citadines Apart’hotel and The Crest Collection brands in Europe, and for our first property in Turkey – Somerset Maslak Istanbul. La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris, the third property under The Crest Collection, has just opened early this year following a two-year makeover. This year, we also look forward to the opening of two more properties in France and the United Kingdom under our well-loved Citadines brand.”

“To further delight our guests with a wider range of privileges, we recently rolled out Ascott Star Rewards, the world’s first loyalty programme in the serviced residence industry to offer full flexibility to earn and redeem points. With these accolades, we are further motivated to push the benchmarks in delivering greater customer satisfaction and value in our work.”

