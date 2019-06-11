Search

BREAKING NOW

African Tourism Board to become the Voice for Africa: Interview on Good Morning Seychelles

Alain St.Ange Alain St.AngeJune 11, 2019 09:03
African Tourism Board to become the Voice for Africa: Interview on Good Morning Seychelles

Talking Tourism, the African Tourism Board was the talking points on the Seychelles Television “Good Morning Seychelles’ (Bonzour Sesel) program with Barbara Hoareau.

The very popular and loved “Good Morning Seychelles” (Bonzour Sesel) television program hosted by Barbara Hoareau of SBC Seychelles recently welcomed Alain St.Ange, the President of the African Tourism Board (ATB) to discuss tourism in Africa and how the ATB could be that very catalyst to bring about the development of Brand Africa.

Alain St.Ange who was elected earlier this year as the President of the African Tourism Board on the sidelines of the World Travel Market Africa in Cape Town explained to Seychelles that the ATB was being managed from Pretoria in South Africa where the CEO and Vice President were based. The President of the African Tourism Board went on to speak about the latest country Uganda that became a member as he explained that the ATB would work with the new CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board to get out to the world the key USPs of Uganda and to support the relaunching of the Uganda Airlines.

Mr. St.Ange who was asked about whether the successes of the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands could be replicated for Africa said that visibility for the continent and its member States would be a priority. “We shall work and will become the voice to dispel the negatives and bring out the successes and attractions,” he said as he deplored the fact that in the Indian Ocean Islands Seychelles and Mauritius were still not on board even though many in the private sector trade were already working with the ATB.

Alain St.Ange was the founding President of the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands and was the only one to have had his mandate extended for a consecutive two-term. He is now the founding president of the Africa Tourism Board.  St.Ange explained on air that when a disaster strikes the African Continent with its 54 States is affected and that this needed to change. “We shall be communicating as necessary and become that needed voice for Africa,” he said.

GOT NEWS? click here

possible to reach millions worldwide
Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications

Author: Alain St.Ange

Alain St Ange has been working in the tourism business since 2009. He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel. He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel. After one year of After one year of service, he was promoted to the position of CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board. In 2012 the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands regional Organization was formed and St Ange was appointed as the first president of the organization. In a 2012 cabinet re-shuffle, St Ange was appointed as Minister of Tourism and Culture which he resigned on 28 December 2016 in order to pursue a candidacy as Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation. At the UNWTO General Assembly in Chengdu in China, a person who was being sought after for the “Speakers Circuit” for tourism and sustainable development was Alain St.Ange. St.Ange is the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine who left office in December last year to run for the position of Secretary General of the UNWTO. When his candidature or document of endorsement was withdrawn by his country just a day before the elections in Madrid, Alain St.Ange showed his greatness as a speaker when he addressed the UNWTO gathering with grace, passion, and style. His moving speech was recorded as the one on the best marking speeches at this UN international body. African countries often remember his Uganda address for the East Africa Tourism Platform when he was a guest of honor. As former Tourism Minister, St.Ange was a regular and popular speaker and was often seen addressing forums and conferences on behalf of his country. His ability to speak ‘off the cuff’ was always seen as a rare ability. He often said he speaks from the heart. In Seychelles he is remembered for a marking address at the official opening of the island’s Carnaval International de Victoria when he reiterated the words of John Lennon famous song… ” you may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one. One day you will all join us and the world will be better as one”. The world press contingent gathered in Seychelles on the day ran with the words by St.Ange which made headlines everywhere. St.Ange delivered the keynote address for the “Tourism & Business Conference in Canada” Seychelles is a good example for sustainable tourism. This is therefore not surprising to see Alain St.Ange being sought after as a speaker on the international circuit. Member of Travelmarketingnetwork.

Follow on Feedly