African Tourism Board to become the Voice for Africa: Interview on Good Morning Seychelles

Talking Tourism, the African Tourism Board was the talking points on the Seychelles Television “Good Morning Seychelles’ (Bonzour Sesel) program with Barbara Hoareau.

The very popular and loved “Good Morning Seychelles” (Bonzour Sesel) television program hosted by Barbara Hoareau of SBC Seychelles recently welcomed Alain St.Ange, the President of the African Tourism Board (ATB) to discuss tourism in Africa and how the ATB could be that very catalyst to bring about the development of Brand Africa.

Alain St.Ange who was elected earlier this year as the President of the African Tourism Board on the sidelines of the World Travel Market Africa in Cape Town explained to Seychelles that the ATB was being managed from Pretoria in South Africa where the CEO and Vice President were based. The President of the African Tourism Board went on to speak about the latest country Uganda that became a member as he explained that the ATB would work with the new CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board to get out to the world the key USPs of Uganda and to support the relaunching of the Uganda Airlines.

Mr. St.Ange who was asked about whether the successes of the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands could be replicated for Africa said that visibility for the continent and its member States would be a priority. “We shall work and will become the voice to dispel the negatives and bring out the successes and attractions,” he said as he deplored the fact that in the Indian Ocean Islands Seychelles and Mauritius were still not on board even though many in the private sector trade were already working with the ATB.

Alain St.Ange was the founding President of the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands and was the only one to have had his mandate extended for a consecutive two-term. He is now the founding president of the Africa Tourism Board. St.Ange explained on air that when a disaster strikes the African Continent with its 54 States is affected and that this needed to change. “We shall be communicating as necessary and become that needed voice for Africa,” he said.

