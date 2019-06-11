Direct Shenzhen-Manila flights from Philippines low-cost airline

Low-cost Philippines airline, Cebu Pacific, will commence direct flights between Shenzen in China and Manila. The new route is in line with the carrier’s plans to expand its route network in China to cater to increasing demand for leisure and business travel.

Shenzhen is the fifth Cebu Pacific destination in mainland China and is the airline’s 27th international destination. The carrier had earlier stated it is looking to expand in North Asia, including opening significant new routes and possible new destinations in China.

Flights between Shenzhen and Manila will run 4 times weekly—every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning July 2, 2019.

Apart from business traffic, the Philippines is a popular spot to visit for the significant outbound travel market of China. As the closest tropical destination to China, the Philippines is becoming popular among Chinese tourists who are looking for a beach holiday. From the Philippine capital Manila, hundreds of island destinations are an easy connecting flight through the widest domestic network of Cebu Pacific.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Currently, Cebu Pacific flies 23 times weekly between the Philippines and mainland China, with direct flights between Shanghai, Manila and Cebu; as well as Manila and Beijing, Guangzhou and Xiamen. CEB also flies 55 times weekly between Hong Kong and Manila, Cebu, Clark and Iloilo and 20 times weekly between Macau and Manila, Clark and Cebu. The carrier also flies 14 times a week between Manila and Taipei.