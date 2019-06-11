How sustainable of a hotel guest are you?

With a growing concern over climate change, the environment is high on everyone’s agendas. But how can hotel guests be encouraged to be more sustainable? From plastic to pollution to cutting our carbon footprint, there are many ways to have a positive impact on the environment.

The conference and events arm of Loughborough University in England, Imago Venues, has put together tips about how to be a more sustainable hotel guest. How well are you doing?

Turn your car engine off while in the hotel car park waiting for someone

Leaving the car running while you’re waiting for someone might seem like the easiest thing to do, but it has an impact on the environment.

Re-use your towels rather than getting new ones every day

If your room is serviced daily and towels are readily available, it might seem easier to use a fresh towel every day. But this isn’t something you would do at home, because it’s not practical and your water and electricity bills would significantly increase. Every 10-kg towel washed consumes at least 50 liters of water. By re-using a towel, you can save both water and energy.

Re-fill reusable water bottles at water stations to reduce plastic waste

Keep a reusable water bottle in your bag when travelling rather than buying a new drink each time you need one. Not only could this help to reduce plastic waste, it could also save you a bit of money.

Know where the recycling bins are in the hotel

Make use of the recycling bins that are dotted around most hotels. It’s easy not to really think about which bin you’re throwing your rubbish in when you’re away but recycle as you would if you were at home.

Eat local produce

Eating locally sourced food can be healthier for you and it can help to reduce your carbon footprint. You are also supporting the local economy and it’s likely there is an interesting story behind each product. Eating more local food reduces CO2 emissions by reducing the distance food travels from farm to consumer.

Turn off the lights when you leave bedrooms/bathrooms

Key cards have made guests lives easier as they don’t have to worry about turning off the lights and the TV when they leave the hotel room. However not all hotels have key cards. Make sure you take a few seconds to check everything is switched off. Turning off the lights reduces your carbon footprint, and saves money and energy.

Car sharing

If you are off to a conference or going away with a group of people, consider car sharing options. It can save you money, take the hassle out of parking, and more importantly it is much better for the environment.