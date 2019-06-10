World Fusion Tours: African Tourism Board’s newest member

The African Tourism Board (ATB) welcomed World Fusion Tours as its newest member. The Kigali-based tour operator recently won the World Travel Awards category for “Rwanda’s Leading Operator 2019.”

“We are pleased to welcome such a highly-recognized operator as World Fusion Tours to our membership,” said ATB Chairman Juergen Steinmetz. “They offer services for gorilla trekking in both Rwanda and Uganda as well as servicing the entire East African region for safari packages. This multi-destination approach is one that the ATB strives for as part of its mission.”

Founding Director of World Fusion Tours, Katina Goussetis, is an Australian who has been living in Easter Africa for nearly a decade, initially living in Arusha, Tanzania, for 4 years, spending the last 5 years servicing clients from Kigali.

“Our differentiating point is that we offer high-end service and support to our agents and clients at a reasonable cost. Our Driver Guides are accredited and receive continual development opportunities and our vehicles are also registered and well maintained,” said Goussetis.

Rwanda’s culture is rich, and most tourists barely give this amazing nation the amount of time that it deserves when on holiday. World Fusion Tours works closely with its agents to identify the clients’ interests and suggests optional activities to enhance the gorilla tour experience.

World Fusion Tours takes great pride in partnering and supporting local projects and cooperatives that add unique experiences to its clients’ itineraries. The company is always on the look-out for new partners who share similar values in preparing itineraries for its clients.

“I look forward to meeting all the ATB members in the near future and working together to give our clients the most authentic and wonderful experiences for their African journeys,” Goussetis added. Inquiries can be made to: [email protected]

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board is an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from, and within the African region. For more information and how to join, visit africantourismboard.com.