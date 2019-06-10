Southwest Airlines flies nonstop to Nashville and Raleigh/Durham from San Jose International Airport

Summer travelers have more reasons to choose Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) with Southwest Airlines’ launch yesterday of nonstop flights to both Nashville and Raleigh/Durham. Daily, year-round, service to Nashville is just the ticket to get travelers to sing a new tune with all that the musical city offers to first-time and returning visitors. Sunday, summer-season, service to Raleigh/Durham is also an in-demand business destination.

“We are thankful for Southwest Airlines and their team’s continued focus in delivering the nonstop destinations that Silicon Valley travelers have asked for, particularly in time for the peak summer travel season,” said SJC Director of Aviation John Aitken. “The Airport is prepared to support Southwest’s ongoing growth and offer a continued easy and efficient experience for all travelers by delivering new gates in Terminal B this week.”

“A nonstop journey to Music City strikes the right note with both our business and leisure Customers in the South Bay,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer. “Alongside our instantly successful Hawaii service added in May, we’re working to provide relevant service for the Silicon Valley, as both privilege and enabler of our position as SJC’s number one carrier and as the airline with the largest footprint of service in California.”

The new Nashville and Raleigh/Durham flights follow Southwest’s launch of service from SJC to Hawaii – Honolulu, Oahu and Kahului, Maui – which started in May 2019.