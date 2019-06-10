U.S. Customs and Border Protection: Traveler photos, license plate images taken in data breach

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed a data breach it learned about last month that exposed the photos of travelers and vehicles traveling in and out of the United States. The images, which included people’s license plates, had been compromised as part of an attack on a federal subcontractor.

Tim Erlin, VP at cybersecurity firm Tripwire, provided the following comments:

“Any organization collecting sensitive data is at risk from a breach. There are no exceptions for government agencies.

“Government agencies that rely extensively on contractors and third-party organizations are especially at risk from so-called supply-chain breaches. Without more details on what was compromised, it’s hard to tell what the impact might be. Personal details of all kinds can be used for identity theft and other schemes.

