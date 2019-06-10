Seychelles Tourism Board attending ILTM Asia-Pacific Fair

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) participated in the ILTM Asia – Pacific trade fair with a 4.5 sq. metres stand. The exhibition was held in Singapore from May 27, 2019 to May 30, 2019 at Marina Bay Sand.

Mrs. Amia Jovanovic Desir, the Director for India, South Korea, Australia and South East Asia attended the exhibition on STB’s behalf and Mrs. Elsie Sinon, the Senior Marketing Executive for these territories, accompanied her.

The concept of the fair comprised of pre-planned appointments and meetings. Several agents representing potential tour operating partners to discuss and conduct business. This year 573 companies combined with 540 international buyers participated in the exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated May 27, with a series of activities, which kicked off a panel discussion including some tourism-marketing experts as guest speakers, such as Dr Praga Khanna-who is a leading strategy advisor- and Ms Catherine Feliciano-Chon, Founder and Managing Director of CatchOn- marketing expert who is regarded as one of Asia’s leading executives.

In the ultimate aim of keeping the tourism trade participating exhibitors abreast of the continuous changes in the requirements of the travel trend.

Additionally, great emphasis was placed on the rise in the millionaire segment across South East Asia, which would be an advantage for destinations searching for new growth in both figures and revenue. Participants present were given marketing tips on how to connect and reach this specific and particular segment.

During the fair, which was spread over three days the STB team had 60 scheduled appointments including ad-hoc requests for meetings from tour operators were conducted. The agents met through the meetings were from a cross section market, which included Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan and UK.

The various meetings pointed out that some destinations had reached saturation point or Deja Vu and influencing the demands from clients for new destinations to explore. Seychelles demarcates itself as a destination of choice, which matches their demand and interest.

Information gathered from the meetings pointed out that the destination’s lush vegetation and the different island characteristics, has an added value for the agent’s clientele base.

The visitors are looking for exotic high-end resorts. Through the detailed presentation presented to them, they were reassured of the wide range of products and attractions that Seychelles has to offer to such visitors’ segments.

From the meetings held with the agents, the STB team is looking at redefining its strategy including slowly developing some of the markets in South East Asia identified as having high potential for growth.

Mrs. Amia Jovanovic Desir, the Director for India, South Korea, Australia and South East Asia expressed her appreciation towards the various trade partners on the Asian continent.

“As a small destination with limited resources, we rely greatly on the support and trust of our local partners to join us on some of the promotional events which we organise in these territories. We believe that there are potential results to be acquired from penetrating this market region. The agents are thirsty for information about our island. We need to be patient and put some trust in the market. That is why we encourage continuously training of agents, which we believe is of paramount importance if we want to keep Seychelles visible and in the mind of the consumers on some of the markets. We need time to develop the market and to build the trust and a strong relationship with the agents,” said Mrs. Amia Jovanovic Desir.

All the agents were given general brochures of the destination, as well as a copy of the list of the local Destination Management Companies, DMCs and a Seychelles brand token as souvenir.