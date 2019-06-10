UNIGLOBE Alliance Travel and UNIGLOBE Travel Partners-NJ named UNIGLOBE TMCs of the year

UNIGLOBE Travel International has announced a tie for its Travel Management Company (TMC) of the Year award.

Tied for top spot are UNIGLOBE Alliance Travel in the Netherlands and UNIGLOBE Travel Partners – NJ in New Jersey, USA. The award is the most prestigious in the UNIGLOBE Travel network. Founder and chief executive U. Gary Charlwood, alongside president and chief operating officer Martin Charlwood, announced this year’s recipients at the bi-annual UNIGLOBE Global Rendezvous, held this year in Vienna, Austria, to an audience of TMCs from 60 countries.

Accepting the award on behalf of the winners was Rob Jansen, owner of UNIGLOBE Alliance Travel, and Marie Magliano, owner of UNIGLOBE Travel Partners – NJ.

“Rob and his team at UNIGLOBE Alliance Travel embrace the true spirit of entrepreneurship,” says Martin Charlwood. “They are loyal supporters of UNIGLOBE and utilize the various programs and technologies to successfully manage their business. They value teamwork, customer service, and are always willing to share and assist other members of the UNIGLOBE family, in addition to going that extra mile for their team.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Marie and her team at UNIGLOBE Travel Partners – NJ for many years,” adds U. Gary Charlwood. “The team successfully runs their business through a combination of strategic selling, customer-focused servicing and teamwork. They are loyal supporters of UNIGLOBE and are fully engaged with our various programs, products and technologies. They are currently networking with many members, are always willing to help and share with others and are well respected amongst their peers.”

Working globally to serve clients locally across more than 60 countries, UNIGLOBE Travel leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to save clients time and money on business and vacation travel planning. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travelers have depended on the UNIGLOBE Travel brand to deliver services that go beyond expectations. UNIGLOBE Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.