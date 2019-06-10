Marriott International opens second Four Points by Sheraton in Tanzania

Marriott International, Inc. today announced the opening of its second Four Points by Sheraton (Four-Points.Marriott.com) hotel in Tanzania, Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel. The original New Africa Hotel was built as the official residence of Kaiser Wilhelm II in 1896. It was used as a hospital during World War I before being converted into a hotel during the British Empire. Sitting at the heart of the central business district of the city, overlooking the Harbor the hotel has since emerged as a landmark and an integral part of the burgeoning city. With the renovation and the rebrand the hotel continues to retain its unique charm, while delivering on the brand’s promise to provide what matters most to today’s independent travelers.

“Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel, is a great addition to our rapidly growing footprint in Africa and further consolidates the brands presence in Tanzania. We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at a great value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-caliber lodging in this fast-growing market and soon emerge as a leading choice among business and leisure travelers,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

Designed for the modern traveler with an emphasis on approachable design, the 174 room Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel, features spacious and contemporary rooms including suites. It also offers an all-day dining, a coffee shop and a lounge-bar where guests can experience the brand’s signature Best Brews™ program and watch their favorite sports matches. The hotel also features The Spice Route, a signature restaurant overlooking the Harbor showcasing Pan Asian fine dining.

Other facilities include an outdoor pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center. With 1000 square feet of indoor meeting and banquet space spread across 12 flexible meeting rooms, the hotel is an ideal venue for gatherings of any size including elaborate social events and weddings.

The hotel offers the brand’s defining touches, including the Four Comfort Bed, complimentary bottled water in all rooms, fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and an energizing breakfast with freshly brewed coffee that helps guests start the day right.

“Our vision is to offer an uncomplicated travel experience for both business and leisure. Perfectly situated in the heart of the city, the hotel is at the epicenter, steeped in history and surrounded by local attractions,” said Siddharth Chaudhry General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel. “We look forward to welcoming our guests with the brand’s signature warm and uncomplicated yet comfortable service.”

Four Points has proven to be a global hit with its distinctive identity and ability to meet the increasing demands of the modern, everyday traveler. The brand is experiencing incredible growth momentum having surpassed the 250th hotel milestone globally. Over the past two years in East Africa alone, the brand has opened Four Points by Sheraton Hurlingham, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport and Four Points by Sheraton Arusha with Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam becoming the fourth property to open in the region.