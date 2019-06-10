Commonwealth of Virginia : Commemorate the 400th anniversary

Virginia’s 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution invites local, national and international tourists to visit the Commonwealth of Virginia as we commemorate the 400th anniversary of pivotal events that took place in Virginia in 1619 which indelibly shaped our nation. The recently-launched Virginia History Trails mobile app will enhance any visit to the Commonwealth by serving up details about more than 400 local stories and 200 historic sites in every corner of the state.

With 20 thematic trails, the mobile app enables visitors to curate travel itineraries based on areas of interest such as African American History, Citizenship, Civil Rights, Democracy, Virginia Indians and Women. The intuitive app uses your phone’s GPS feature to provide an in-depth look at dozens of historical sites in your vicinity, ultimately delivering a live history lesson. Users can also create their own profiles, “check in” at sites and issue updates using #VAHistoryTrails to earn badges. The Virginia History Trails app is available for download in the app store and Google Play.

Virginia was recently featured Frommer’s Best Places to Go in 2019, Forbes’s Where To Go Next: 14 Best Places To Travel In The US In 2019 and The New York Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2019. “2019 is the year to visit Virginia as we commemorate several key historical events that had a major impact on our nation,” said Kathy Spangler, Executive Director of 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution. “We are working closely with Virginia’s most notable institutions, destinations and historical sites in our commemorative year to offer programming for travelers that amplifies all that Virginia has to offer. I encourage you to download the Virginia History Trails app – it is a great tool for planning your next visit to Virginia.”

This year the 2019 Commemoration is conducting more than 20 events, programs and educational initiatives with notable Virginia institution partners to showcase key occurrences from 1619 Virginia. A full schedule of American Evolution programming can be found here.

Virginia History Trails is a legacy project of 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution. American Evolution is committed to sharing an inclusive and authentic historical narrative that sheds light on the untold, or under-told, stories of events and people who significantly shaped 400 years of Virginia’s and America’s evolution. These events explore the themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity, and include the first representative legislative assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first recorded Africans to English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers, the first official English Thanksgiving in North America and the development of the Virginia colony’s entrepreneurial and innovative spirit.