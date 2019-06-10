Choice Hotels has signed an agreement with Legacy Partners to develop five Sleep Inn hotels outside of Houston, Texas. The first hotel is slated to open in 2020.

“With more than 550 Sleep Inn properties currently open or in the pipeline worldwide, Sleep Inn continues to be a strong leader in the midscale segment that appeals to business-savvy developers and guests alike,” said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction, Choice Hotels. “The brand’s Designed to Dream prototype offers developers the lowest cost-to-build in the midscale segment, while guests love its stylish design and amenities.”

All five Houston-area Sleep Inn hotels will have four stories and 60 rooms. The hotels will be built in the following cities:

Crosby, Texas

Waller, Texas

Liberty, Texas

Dayton, Texas

Humble, Texas

The locations are within driving distance to several major corporate headquarters in the region’s booming energy industry, including ConocoPhillips, Enterprise Products Partners, and Plains All American Pipeline. Once open, the hotels will be a short distance from popular leisure attractions, such as Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium, and The Galleria shopping mall.

“Houston, an ever-growing city, has thriving industries in healthcare, energy, and manufacturing,” said Sazmin Momin, Owner, Legacy Partners LLC. “We knew signing this agreement to develop properties with Choice was a good investment. Sleep Inn’s prototype targets both business and leisure travelers that are looking for an inviting, simple but timeless space – the ultimate ‘home away from home’.”

“We are fortunate to be given an opportunity to grow and represent Choice Hotels in communities across Houston. These properties, once completed, will be a wonderful addition to our service portfolio as a company,” said Afsha Maknojia, Owner, Legacy Partners LLC.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Sleep Inn’s Designed to Dream prototype and nature-inspired aesthetic have sparked its rapid expansion across the U.S. and resonated with guests. Choice Hotels also recently unveiled a new Sleep Inn logo with a cursive design and eclipsing moon against its signature purple background. Sleep Inn hotels are planned to open in top markets across the U.S., including in Bronx, N.Y., Oklahoma City, and Spokane, Wash.

Sleep Inn® Dream Better Here®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that’s designed to help our guests Dream Better Here. You’ll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. An all-new construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind—to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with more than 550 Sleep Inn properties open or in the pipeline worldwide.