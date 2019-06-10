2019 Paris Air Show: Boeing to showcase innovation

Boeing will showcase its broad range of commercial and defense products, services and technologies at the 2019 Paris Air Show, which runs June 17-23 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. The company’s presence and activities at the show will demonstrate its commitment to innovation, industry partnerships and safety.

At Boeing’s exhibit, visitors can immerse themselves in a large 360-degree theater and learn more about the company’s capabilities throughout the product lifecycle. The interactive exhibit will also highlight Boeing’s latest family of aircraft and services and give visitors a first look at the company’s vision for the future of mobility. The exhibit will be located in Static Display C2.

On the airfield, an Air Tahiti Nui 787-9 will demonstrate the breakthrough capabilities and innovations that have made the 787 a favorite of both operators and customers. A 737 Boeing Converted Freighter and passenger air vehicle (PAV) will be on static display.

The U.S. Department of Defense also will display several Boeing platforms, including the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, the CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, the F-15 fighter, the P-8 maritime patrol aircraft and the international air show debut of the KC-46 tanker.

Boeing will hold a series of news briefings for media during the show. Media attending the show should check the daily briefing schedule for updates at the Boeing Media Chalet (A332). Media can also sign up to receive Boeing updates via e-mail: