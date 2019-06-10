Best Friends Animal Society introduces first hotel

Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile, a pet-centric, 40-room lodging option in Kanab, UT, will open its doors to travelers—and their pets—on August 15, 2019. The new hotel, which is owned and operated by Best Friends Animal Society, will provide complimentary shuttle transportation to and from the organization’s nearby Sanctuary, as well as organized Best Friends member activities, including volunteer opportunities and pet sleepovers. Revenue from the Roadhouse will support Best Friends’ efforts to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

The Roadhouse features 30 regular rooms, eight suites and two two-level suites. Guests can feel comfortable bringing their pets along for the trip with pet-friendly features such as guest rooms outfitted with special fabrics and materials, pet introduction doors—a two-door entry that ensures the pet will not slip out, room furnishings built 18 inches or higher to avoid pet entrapment or accidents, nooks for sleeping featuring pet mattress, as well as communal complimentary pet washing stations and fenced-in park with a water feature, and pet walking services and sitting, upon arrangement.

“Every year more than 30,000 travelers visit Best Friends Animal Sanctuary,” said Brooks Bradbury, Director of Hospitality, Best Friends Animal Society. “These visitors need a lodging complex that will cater not only to them, but pets, too, including those who travel with their own furry companions and others who might be considering adopting from our Sanctuary.”

Designed by WOW Atelier of Salt Lake City, the hotel is comprised of two simple, low slung structures—the Roadhouse and the Mercantile—that sit unobtrusively within Kanab’s landscape of flat open land and undulating hills.