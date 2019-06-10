Taichung Shopping Festival opens doors in Taiwan and offers grand prizes

The city of Taichung is launching its first carnival – 2019 Taichung Shopping Festival – from July 10 to August 18, offering visitors discounts, free service and generous awards. Tourists are welcomed to visit and shop in Taichung in the summer – and bring back home grand prizes.

The prize list includes a mansion worth over NT$10 million dollars (US$323,000), 5 deluxe cars with each valued at around NT$1 million dollars (US$32,300), 6 coupons for a free stay at presidential suites at local hotels, 6 electric motorcycles, and countless other gifts.

During the six-week festival period, a tourist purchasing a minimum NT$500 dollars worth of items at contracted shops in Taichung can go online to register for a prize drawing.

The focus of the tourist promotion is different for each week, with campaigns on accommodations, confectionery, souvenirs, bridal services, fashion, and food. The prizes also vary every week to stimulate travel and consumer interest. Tourists are also encouraged to download the app for augmented reality games to collect points in exchange for gifts at contracted stores.

The Tourism and Travel Bureau of Taichung City Government is organizing major events to serve art and music lovers. The bureau urges tourists to arrange a three-day stay in the city to enjoy the Daan Sand Sculpture and Music Festival and Taichung Hot Springs Festival.