Hamburg: Elbphilharmonie 10 millionth visitor

The Elbphilharmonie Hamburg has reached the 10 million mark in the number of visitors. The publicly accessible viewing-platform with stunning views over Hamburg and its port was opened in November 2016. Shortly afterwards, in January 2017, the two concert-halls followed suit, attracting over 2 million concert-goers to date.

Two-and-a-half years after its grand opening, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg welcomed its 10 millionth Plaza visitor last weekend. Designed by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, the Elbphilharmonie attracts some 4 million visitors annually who enjoy the spectacular panoramic view over the city and port. The Plaza is thus on par with some of the world’s most iconic viewing platforms: the Empire State Building in New York attracts 4.1 million visitors annually, the oriental Pearl Tower Shanghai 5 million, the Eiffel Tower Paris 6,9 million, and the London Eye around 3.5 million. For Hamburg as a music city, the Elbphilharmonie is a first-class tourism magnet and a global beacon of music.

Moreover, the number of people attending Elbphilharmonie-concerts surpasses comparable venues: since its opening in January 2017, over 2 million people have attended a concert in one of the two concert-halls – an amazing success that exceeds all expectations. Approx. 900,000 visitors annually enjoy the varied yet demanding concert programme. At a European level, the Elbphilharmonie is thus taking the lead: the Konzerthaus Wien attracts over 600,000 concert-goers annually, the Concertgebouw Amsterdam 700,000 and the Philharmonie de Paris around 540,000.