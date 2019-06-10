Dragon Boat Carnival is coming to Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival, a summer party organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, will take place this year from 14th to 16th June, 2019. It will be 10th jubilee of the festival this year.

This year, in addition to the adrenaline-pumping dragon boat races, the carnival will feature the first-ever ‘Artisanal Market’ and ‘Street Food Gala’ that will bring in a more authentic and diversified experience for visitors to enjoy.

A combination of sports, entertainment and dining experiences and representing a fusion of Chinese and Western festivities, the Dragon Boat Festival is one of the most celebrated and recognized events in Hong Kong, drawing local and international tourists from around the world.

Being the birthplace of modern dragon boat racing and a city boasting a rich festive culture, Hong Kong celebrates the festival with a series of competitive races and cultural activities. The dragon boat, a long canoe carved with a decorative dragon head and tail and painted with totems, embodies the venerable creature in Chinese mythology. This year, the CCB (Asia) Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will host close to 5,000 paddlers from 16 countries and regions, who will compete at Victoria Harbour for a number of coveted trophies, making it the strongest line-up of international participants the races ever had. Visitors can view the lively spectacle set against the famous Hong Kong skyline from the harbour front.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



While the exhilarating races are on at the harbour, there will be a number of events onshore which will be set up on the Central Harbourfront, allowing members of the public to indulge in fun-filled activities right in the heart of the city. The ‘Splash Fun Area’ and a man-made beach will make a comeback, given its huge popularity last year. There will also be live music performances at the carnival at sunset and a myriad of local delicacies and refreshing drinks to try.

The Dragon Boat Festival is incomplete without the festive food – glutinous rice dumplings – which is also a local delicacy. The Street Food Gala will feature 16 food booths with various regional fares including Hong Kong, American and German food. Six food trucks will offer more gourmet options including delicacies exclusive to the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival. The Artisanal Market will feature 46 stalls introducing over 100 handmade products that reflect Hong Kong’s distinctive local culture and the city’s collective memories.

For travellers visiting Hong Kong in June, the Dragon Boat Festival is a must-do activity to get a glimpse of the city’s captivating cultural and festive experiences.