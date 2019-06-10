Starboard Cruise Services names new President and CEO

Starboard Cruise Services has named respected travel and cruise industry veteran Lisa Bauer its new President and Chief Executive Officer today.

Earlier today, Toni Belloni, Group Managing Director of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, formally announced the appointment of Ms. Bauer. She will be based out of Starboard’s Miami headquarters and report to Mr. Belloni, who is based in the LVMH Paris headquarters.

In her leadership role, Ms. Bauer will oversee all operations for Starboard and sister company Onboard Media, an integrated media company, comprising 2,500 employees working both on land and on board the ships of the companies’ eight partner cruise lines. Both Starboard and Onboard are part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury provider.

“Lisa’s career has been rooted in the travel industry. She has a passion for driving the customer experience through innovation. She is an accomplished leader, who possesses an enviable record in the Airline, Hotel, Cruise Line and Leisure Travel Industries. Her international experience will greatly benefit Starboard’s future potential,” commented Toni Belloni.

Most recently, Ms. Bauer held the position of Vice President of Onboard Experience at Delta Airlines, responsible for creating the strategy to elevate the carrier’s onboard customer experience and improve its competitive advantage on the global stage. Prior to joining Delta, Ms. Bauer was Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Chief Operating Officer for International Cruise & Excursions, Inc. (ICE), a global travel and leisure company with a worldwide network of innovative travel alliances.

Before joining ICE, Ms. Bauer had a long and successful career with Royal Caribbean International. She served as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, overseeing worldwide marketing and revenue management as well the company’s tri-branded sales and marketing offices and international representatives. In this capacity, she played a key role in the company’s Asia growth strategy and regional team development.

Other positions held by Ms. Bauer at Royal Caribbean included Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, responsible for hotel services, food & beverage, onboard revenue, and entertainment, as well as Senior Vice President of Sales, directing North American sales activities.

“I’m honored to be assuming the leadership role for Starboard and Onboard Media during this innovative time in both cruise and in retail,” Ms. Bauer said. “Returning to the industry where I’ve spent the majority of my career and applying my focus for exceptional guest experience is a thrilling proposition. Our customers are celebrating life’s special moments and we have the chance to provide the ultimate memory of their dream vacation. I’m eager to reconnect with our cruise line customers and excited to meet with our global teams who delight thousands of guests every day through The Starboard Way.”

Throughout her career, Ms. Bauer has been involved in many charitable causes. She served nine years with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida, including one year as Board Chair. Among numerous honors received, she was named one of the most powerful women in travel by Travel Agent Magazine.