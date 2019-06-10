Milan Bergamo to Casablanca on TUIfly Belgium

Milan Bergamo Airport welcomes the arrival of its latest new airline partner as TUIfly Belgium launches a new link to Casablanca, expanding the gateway’s connectivity to Morocco. The carrier, a subsidiary of the TUI Group, commenced a twice-weekly operation on Saturday to the African city, utilizing the airline’s fleet of A320s and B737-family on the 2,007-kilometre sector.

“Casablanca in Morocco is one of Africa’s most important cities, economically and demographically, so it’s good to see TUIfly Belgium recognise the possibilities and demand for such an additional link from Milan Bergamo and strengthening our African route network. It’s a pleasure to welcome a new partner to the airport, as well as its own extensive network now available to our passengers,” says Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO.

As TUIfly Belgium joins Milan Bergamo’s growing airline portfolio, the operation from its base in Casablanca boosts the airport’s existing services to Morocco’s largest city. Joining Air Arabia Maroc’s establishing operation the gateway will now offer close to 43,000 seats to the historic port throughout the peak summer season. Further enhancing the airport’s African destination map, Saturday’s new flight complements established links to Tangier, Fez and Marrakesh – the result of the capacity expansion will see Milan Bergamo offer 20 weekly flights and over 3,600 weekly seats to Africa during S19.