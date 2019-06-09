Little Beach is where tourists visiting Hawaii go to get naked with a bunch of other visitors and on a stunning beach on Maui.
Best beach in Hawaii: Naked Surfing and Nude Boogie Boarding make tourists take their clothes off
Visiting Hawaii and wanted to take your clothes off? Nude surfing and naked boogie boarding in Hawaii are popular on Little Beach. Little Beach on Maui has been voted the best nude beach in Hawaii and is among the 10 most popular clothing optional beaches in the world according to nudist experts and Instagram star Svetlana Reus. Freezing Iceland is the best place for naked photos.
Some might argue in favor of the black sand beach at Kehena, but our pick for the best clothing-optional beach in Hawaii is along the soft white sands of Maui in a hidden, woodsy cove with big Pacific waves breaking on a turquoise shoreline. It’s every bit the Hawaiian vacation fantasy, minus the bathing suits. It can get crowded, and many of those visiting Maui want to take a look.
Visitors enjoy going naked boogie -boarding and nude surfing from this beach.
Visitors say: “Do not be shy, it’s not a competition or any judgment. It is the ability to practice freedom that is repressed in most other areas. You will be surprised how free it will make you feel, and more welcome in the community. Have a Beautiful Day, and Enjoy The sun while we have it.”
Access to Little Beach is from Big Beach. Park at the first big beach lot, and walk to the North (right) end of the beach. There is a trail over the rocky outcrop of an old lava flow.