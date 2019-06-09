Search

Best beach in Hawaii: Naked Surfing and Nude Boogie Boarding make tourists take their clothes off

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzJune 9, 2019 20:45
Visiting Hawaii and wanted to take your clothes off?  Nude surfing and naked boogie boarding in Hawaii are popular on Little Beach. Little Beach on Maui has been voted the best nude beach in Hawaii and is among the 10 most popular clothing optional beaches in the world according to nudist experts and Instagram star Svetlana Reus. Freezing Iceland is the best place for naked photos.

Little Beach is where tourists visiting Hawaii go to get naked with a bunch of other visitors and on a stunning beach on Maui.

Some might argue in favor of the black sand beach at Kehena, but our pick for the best clothing-optional beach in Hawaii is along the soft white sands of Maui in a hidden, woodsy cove with big Pacific waves breaking on a turquoise shoreline. It’s every bit the Hawaiian vacation fantasy, minus the bathing suits. It can get crowded, and many of those visiting Maui want to take a look.

Visitors enjoy going naked boogie -boarding and nude surfing from this beach.

A visitor’s tweets:”Loved Little Beach! It was a windy day and playing in the waves was so fun!! Lots of people naked….some were not; didn’t matter. Everyone there just enjoying the warm water and sunshine. My husband and I preferred to lose our suits while we were in the water instead of on the beach. Whatever works. Just relax and enjoy!” “Great place to strip down, feel the sun hit every part of your body and enjoy playing in the ocean waves without worrying about clothing. I love this place!”  We’ve traveled the world and Lil Beach is the BEST!Is nudity illegal in the US State of Hawaii? Technically yes, but there are arguments saying it’s actually legal. In general, getting naked on Little Beach on Maui has been accepted and the law is not often enforced. Non-lewd nudity is legal at none-state parks in Hawaii. The boundary between Makena State Park and Little Beach is between the two. According to legal experts the big beach located inside the state park makes nudity illegal. Nudity on Little Beach should be legal. The Hawaiian Supreme Court decided on a case in Oahu, Polo Beach, involving beach nudity. The Supreme Court ruled in the nudists’ favor. Simple nudity does not cause an “affront” to someone else and especially if they are also a nudist. The Supreme Court decision affects all Hawaiian Islands. So, technically under the prescribed Court decision, nudity is legal. If interested, you can find out more about the case by doing an Internet search.

Visitors say: “Do not be shy, it’s not a competition or any judgment. It is the ability to practice freedom that is repressed in most other areas. You will be surprised how free it will make you feel, and more welcome in the community. Have a Beautiful Day, and Enjoy The sun while we have it.”

Access to Little Beach is from Big Beach. Park at the first big beach lot, and walk to the North (right) end of the beach. There is a trail over the rocky outcrop of an old lava flow.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977). He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

