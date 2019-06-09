Budget Airline SalamAir Muscat to Tehran is second flight destination to Iran

SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, has launched its first flight to Tehran, Iran flying Muscat- Tehran three times a week

This is the third destination added by the airline in just a month, after launching flights to Riyadh and Kuwait.

Tehran, the capital of Iran is a very popular destination for Muscat. It’s the second destination in Iran for SalamAir after Shiraz. Muscat- Shiraz is a very popular flight for the airline.

A brand new A320 Neo we will be flying from Muscat to Tehran. In addition to Tehran ,Salam Air launched service to Riyadh and Kuwait with Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey in the immediate planning.

