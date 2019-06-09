Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan to close

The Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport will close to airline traffic from June 10 until June 26 this year due to runway repaving. There will be no flights scheduled during this time period. There are no safety concerns for those using the runway before the construction.

AZO Assistant Director for Finance and Administration Amanda Woodin told local media: “It has not been done in 20 years so it is time to do it so that we can improve for the future and the next 20 years”.

The project will cost around $5 million with 90% of the funding coming from the Federal Aviation Administration, 5% from the Michigan Department of Transportation, and 5% from the AZO.

