American Airlines: Company’s 737 Max fleet will remain grounded till September 3

Major US carrier, American Airlines, announced on Sunday that is has extended the grounding of its entire Boeing 737 Max fleet until September 3. The planes were previously banned from serving passengers through mid-August.

The airline “remains confident” that the jets will be cleared for flight once Boeing rolls out software updates and “new training elements” for the pilots and crew, which are currently in development.

Boeing’s hot-selling 737 Max’s were grounded worldwide after two of the packed planes of the series crashed in similar fashion in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing everyone on board.

