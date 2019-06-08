Israeli tourism up 11.1% with 440,000 tourist entries in May

According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, approximately 440,000 tourist entries were recorded in May 2019, 11.1% more than May 2018 and 26.8% more than May 2017. In the period January – May 2019, 1.899 million tourist entries were recorded, as opposed to 1.753 million in the same period last year, an increase of 8.3%.

The main points are:

•11% increase in tourist entries in May 2019, compared to May 2018

•Revenue from tourism for May 2.1 billion shekel

•440,000 tourists entered Israel in May 2019

In addition:

• 383,200 tourist entries arrived by air, 11.3% more than May 2018 and 26.6% more than May 2017

• 56,600 tourists arrived via the land crossings, 9.7% more than May 2018 and 27.9% more than May 2017

• 25,800 arrived as day visitors in May 2019, as opposed to 25,000 in May 208 and 23,500 in May 2017

• Revenue from tourism reached 2.1 billion shekel in May, and about 9.7 billion shekel in the period January – May 2019

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said, “The May 2019 tourism statistics continue the consistent upward momentum and record-breaking trend in incoming tourism to Israel. As a continuation of the growth trend, we are also developing infrastructures and I am pleased that the National Infrastructure Committee has today approved the cable-car project in Jerusalem that will greatly enhance the tourist experience.”

It looks like this year will be another tourism win for Israel.