Fire started by Indian fighter jet shuts down Goa International Airport

India’s Dabolim Goa International Airport was shut down as firefighters battled a runway fire on Saturday. The blaze started after an Indian Navy MiG-29K fighter jet dropped its fuel tank while taking off.

A portion of the runway caught fire during the incident which took place at around 2pm local time.

According to a spokesperson for the airport, which is used for both civilian and military aircraft, Indian Navy personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene, “cleaning the fuel from the runway and carrying out repair along the stretch.”

“These are external fuel tanks outfitted to aircraft in order to enable them to cover more distance. One such tank attached to a MiG-29K got jettisoned off the jet during a sortie and landed on the runway,” the spokesperson stated.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



The Navy published photos of the black fumes rising from the blaze on the runway. A spokesperson added that flights have now resumed.