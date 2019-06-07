El Al’s subsidiary Sun d’Or launches Tel Aviv-Dubrovnik route

Sun d’Or, a fully owned subsidiary of Israel’s national carrier El Al which uses the brand mainly for seasonal scheduled and charter services mostly to European destinations, is launching direct flights from Tel Aviv to the Croatian city of Dubrovnik, the airline announced. The flights will take off on Tuesdays, departing from Tel Aviv at 17:00 and from Dubrovnik at 20:30, with a flight time of approximately 3:20 hours. The route is the airline’s second to Croatia, following the company’s existing flights to Zagreb.

Dubrovnik doubles as King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms in the TV show Game of Thrones. It appears that Game of Thrones is responsible for approximately half of the 10% annual tourism growth the city has witnessed over the past few years. A Dubrovnik publication reported that from January first to June first of this year, 393, 895 tourists stayed in Dubrovnik, amounting to a 30% increase from the same period last year.

